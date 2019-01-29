Quesnel’s Team Waffle keeps cool head before provincials

Local curlers want to put on a good show for paying fans

Brady Waffle will test his skills against the best curlers in the province this week at the 2019 B.C. Men’s Curling Championships.

While the odds are stacked against him, Waffle is keeping a cool head and enjoying the moment.

“It feels awesome,” he said after getting a chance to practice on the home ice at West Fraser Centre.

“The whole town has really put together a good event here.

“We’ve got over 170 volunteers and people working day and night to make this ice, so I feel blessed to curl on this ice.”

For Waffle and his teammates, Eric Eriksson (3rd), Mike Pagurut (2nd) and Dave Vatamaniuck (Lead), the practices were their first time curling on arena ice, which can be a lot different than the curling rinks they are accustomed to.

“It’s pretty difficult to get used to it out there,”Waffle said. “No matter how much rotation you put on the rock, it still seems to finish pretty hard, so I think if you throw it light enough and allow the sweepers to carry it the last six feet or so, we should be OK.”

Although they will be facing some very stiff competition, Waffle seems to have set some realistic goals for the side.

“As long as we put together a good game with everybody, that’s my main concern.

“I just want to make sure that we keep a tight game,” he said.

“We don’t want to get blown out obviously. People are paying money to come see [us].”

