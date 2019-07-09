Quesnel’s Sun Run is tons of fun

The Quesnel Barrel Racing Association’s annual Sun Run event may have been held in summer again, but it didn’t exactly hold true to it name thanks to a few clouds in the way.

The 143 riders in attendance did not let a little rain damped their spirits on the ninth anniversary of the event, however, as they all came to get a piece of the added money on hand.

Fifteen hundred dollars in added prize money was up for grabs on each day of the two-day event (held July 6-7) for the open contestants (16 years-old and up), while the youth contestants were able to contend for $500.

A warm-up run was also held on Friday to get everyone pumped up for the weekend.

Brenda Galbraith, who co-ordinated the meet, said the event is so great because it is open to everybody.

“It’s just barrel racing,” she said. “This one is just purely a jackpot, so nobody has to have cards for anything. People that don’t even barrel race can come and enter.”

Contestants of all ages and abilities were able to test their skills in front of a very supportive audience who gathered on the grandstands in Alex Fraser Park.

Vanderhoof’s Taylor Cherry was the top rider for both days. On Saturday, she won $800 for her first-place finish in the first division (1D) for her ride on Avatar, and she took home another $370 for her fourth-place run on Myck.

On Sunday, she fared equally well, claiming $627 for a first-place 1D run on Avatar and an extra $418 for a third-place ride on Myck.

Julia Bowden was similarly dominant in the youth category, winning both first and second place in the first division on both days to take home $582 for a weekend’s work on horses Flick and Hawk.

Saturday Results:

OPEN

1D Placings

1st 16.409 $800.00 TAYLOR CHERRY on AVATAR (175)

2nd 16.646 $665.00 DENA MILLARD on BATMANS HONOR (HONOR) (49)

3rd 16.823 $506.00 KELLE LEE NOBLE on LK HEZA FAME (177)

4th 16.890 $370.00 TAYLOR CHERRY on MYCK (80)

2D Placings

1st 16.966 $538.00 SARAH GERARD on TILLIE

2nd 17.001 $459.00 SARAH GERARD on LITTLE BITS (62)

3rd 17.007 $359.00 CHARLOTTE ATTRIL on SIZZLEN SOLANO-BARNEY (21)

4th 17.022 $279.00 TATUM LONG on TWIZZLER (53)

5th 17.024 $199.00 ASHLEY ZAPPONE on LADY (113)

3D Placings

1st 17.523 $445.00 JILLIAN GREGORY on REBA

2nd 17.535 $379.00 TERESA PEDERSEN on DECIDED TA BE FAMOUS (8)

3rd 17.610 $296.00 MARILYN MARKLINGER on BULLY

4th 17.613 $231.00 KATHERINE LANGAN on BRQ NICS SONITA (GIRL)

5th 17.676 $165.00 RACHEAL WEBSTER on POCO

YOUTH

1D Placings

1st 17.592 $138.00 JULIA BOWDEN on HAWK

2nd 17.666 $120.00 JULIA BOWDEN on FLICK

3rd 18.051 $ 86.00 BROOKLYN GLASSFORD on MAI TAI

2D Placings

1st 18.144 $124.00 SIENNA FRIBERG on PERFECT CENTERFOLD-HUSTLER

2nd 18.335 $108.00 GRACIE ANTOINE on SNIP

3rd 18.357 $ 77.00 JORDAINA WOGAN on ENVY

3D Placings

1st 18.734 $105.00 EMMA ANTOINE on GINGER

2nd 18.756 $ 92.00 EMILY MARKLINGER on TIA

3rd 18.862 $ 66.00 BROOKLYN GILDEMEISTER on KIMMY

4th 18.889 LAURA SARAUER on GHOST

Sunday Results:

OPEN

1st 16.574 $627.00 TAYLOR CHERRY on AVATAR (175)

2nd 16.619 $534.00 SARAH GERARD on FIRE

3rd 16.878 $418.00 TAYLOR CHERRY on MYCK (80)

4th 16.978 $325.00 KELLE LEE NOBLE on LK HEZA FAME (177)

5th 17.027 $232.00 SARAH GERARD on LITTLE BITS (62)

2D Placings

1st 17.141 $534.00 DEBBIE ROCH on MALIBU

2nd 17.162 $455.00 COULTER GOULD on SAVANNAH (59)

3rd 17.224 $356.00 DARIENE ANDROS on BLAZIN DARBY (11)

4th 17.229 $277.00 LINDA GEENSEN on ALLEY

5th 17.254 $198.00 SOFEYA SMITH on CHUM (135)

3D Placings

1st 17.608 $441.00 ALISHA SCOULAR on PINK (127)

2nd 17.610 $376.00 SARAH GERARD on TILLIE

3rd 17.672 $294.00 RACHEAL WEBSTER on POCO

4th 17.674 $229.00 GENEEN BECKER on DEX (110)

5th 17.679 $163.00 DAWNNA ROBERTSON on STARLIT CASH (18)

YOUTH

1D Placings

1st 17.239 $178.00 JULIA BOWDEN on FLICK

2nd 17.363 $146.00 JULIA BOWDEN on HAWK

3D Placings

1st 18.337 $116.00 EMMA ANTOINE on GINGER

2nd 18.410 $102.00 EMILY MARKLINGER on TIA

3rd 18.629 $ 73.00 DEZZA-RAE HUTCHINGS on MOCHA

4D Placings

1st 18.872 $136.00 BROOKLYN GILDEMEISTER on KIMMY

2nd 19.230 $112.00 LAURA SARAUER on GHOST

