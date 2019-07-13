Quesnel’s Hannah Trimble wins six medals at swimming provincials

Garnet Currie raced in 11 races and Billy Swyers competed in one at Victoria meet

Hannah Trimble won six medals at the provincial swimming championships in Victoria.Submitted photo

Three Quesnel swimmers took their best strokes at the 2019 BC Summer Provincial Championships in Victoria this past weekend (July 4-7).

Hannah Trimble continued her recent success, winning four gold medals and two silvers in the paralympic category. Garnet Currie swam in a whopping 11 races, and Billy Swyers got some provincial experience too.

Trimble managed to drop six seconds from her 200m Individual Medley best time, two seconds from her 50m Freestyle time and one second from her top 100m Free time too.

The medals and quick times are a direct result of the extra work she has put in.

“There was a lot of training,” she says. “I did extra days after practice once the club was done.”

She is extremely motivated to continue improving, so she can show others they do not need to be slowed down by their disabilities.

“It’s kind of nice to have these medals to show how far I’ve come and to show people that they can do this too,” she says.

Her team and coach also keep her elevated when the going gets tough.

“[Waveriders head coach] Jeritt [Brink] and all my teammates push me really hard because they know I have potential,” Trimble points out. “It’s like a back and forth motivation thing because we all know we have potential and just need to push it out of each other.”

The para swimmer is eyeing a possible trip to the Western Canadian Championships in Winnipeg next summer, but in the meantime, she will continue pushing herself and her squad.

Currie, who just finished his first year at the University of British Columbia (UBC) was swimming for the Vancouver Pacific Swim Club (VPSC) at the provincial meet.

The long-time Waverider is back in Quesnel for the summer, working at the plywood plant, so he had been training with his old club leading up to this meet.

He was able to land three personal bests out of the 11 races he competed in, improving upon his 100m Free, his 100m Breaststroke and his 50m Butterfly.

Currie will continue to practise at the Quesnel Arts and Recreation Centre pool over the summer, as he is hoping to land on his collegiate squad this fall.

“In September, I’ll try out for the varsity team again, the UBC Thunderbirds. Hopefully [I’ll make it] but either way I’ll be happy.

“If I join varsity, it’ll be great and I’ll train with them and see if it works, and if it doesn’t, or if they don’t select me, I’ll just fall back into VPSC, which is a great club as well.”

Swyers swam in the 15-and-under 100m Free, finishing in the middle of a very strong pack of athletes. He is a dedicated, strong swimmer, who will continue to grow in the coming years.

RESULTS

Mens 200 Breast

32 Currie, Garnet 2:46.75

Mixed 200 Medley Relay

9 1:56.94 Currie, Garnet

Mens 100 Free prelims

41 Currie, Garnet 56.83

Men 200 Free

9 Currie, Garnet 1:42.74

Men 400 Free

44 Currie, Garnet 4:37.49

Men 200 Breast

32 Currie, Garnet 2:46.75

Men 400 Free

44 Currie, Garnet 4:37.49

Men 200 Medley Relay

14 3) Currie, Garnet 1:54.89

Men 100 Breast

30 Currie, Garnet 1:13.61

Men 200 IM

28 Currie, Garnet 2:19.30

Mixed 200 Free Relay

6 Currie, Garnet 1:45.19

Men 100 Butterfly

18 Currie, Garnet 1:00.38

Men 50 Free

41 Currie, Garnet 26.27

Women 100 Para Free

2 Trimble, Hannah 1:38.57

Women 100 Para Back

1 Trimble, Hannah 1:58.77

Women 100 Para 100 Breast

1 Trimble, Hannah 2:05.00

Women 100 Para Fly

2 Trimble, Hannah 1:51.65

Women 50 Para Free

1 Trimble, Hannah 41.56

Women 200 Para 200 Medley

1 Trimble, Hannah 3:54.57

Men 15 & Under 100 Free

38 Swyers, Billy 1:00.44

