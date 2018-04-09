Quesnel’s Cariboo Elite Training Camp recognizes hockey fraternity’s loss

A moment of silence was observed in honour of the Humboldt Broncos hockey team involved in a fatal crash this weekend

Cariboo Elite Hockey Training members observe a moment of silence in support of the Humboldt Broncos before their three on three camp this evening. Photo by Ronan O’Doherty

All Canadians who have laced up skates in their lives are feeling emotional after the tragedy affecting the members of the Humboldt Broncos this weekend.

Before Cariboo Elite Training camp began week two of their three-on-three training camp, particpants gathered around centre ice and took a brief time to reflect on the lives lost.

Coach Shane Thon said a few words while choking back emotions.

The arena went silent and those within the circle stared down at the ice and their skates.

After a short time, everyone raised their sticks high above above their heads before bringing them down in unison with a resounding smack.