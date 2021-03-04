Quesnel’s BC Winter Games hosting effort going into overtime

The BC Games Society has granted an extension so the city can complete the bid

Quesnel hosted the BC Winter Games in 2000, and is hoping to host in 2024. (File photo)

Quesnel’s BC Winter Games bid for 2024 isn’t completely dead, according to city council.

They heard an update during a Tuesday, March 2 meeting noting the BC Games Society had granted them an extension to the middle of March to try and work out the problems with the bid.

The city was on the precipice of submitting a bid, but failed to get a letter of support from a required group before the hosting committees deadline.

Councillor Mitch Vik gave council the news during his executive committee report.

“The society, after learning about the challenges the city had faced obtaining the necessary support, generously agreed to grant an extension to our bid submission,” “The executive committee directed city manager Byron Johnson send a letter to the school district.”

Johnson had said in February it wouldn’t just take time to get the final letter of support needed, as the outstanding group had substantial issues with Quesnel’s bid.

“The update I can provide is it’s still a work in progress,” Johnson said during the March 2 meeting. “We are hopeful we can come to a successful conclusion.”

The deadline to submit the updated bid is March 15.

