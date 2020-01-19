Quesnel youth compete on the slopes

Quesnel’s Caleb Woollends, who used to train with the Lightning Creek Ski Club and is now racing with Sun Peaks Racers, had a strong showing at the U16 Teck Open ski races at Panorama Mountain Resort Jan. 9-12, finishing 10th, 12th and 25th out of 75 racers. (Photo courtesy of Jennifer Woollends)

A trio of Quesnel athletes had strong showings at the U16 Teck Open ski races at Panorama Mountain Resort Jan. 9-12.

Freya Jarrett and Adrian Scrooby both train out of the Lightning Creek Ski Club while Caleb Woollends formerly trained out of Lightning Creek and now races with the Sun Peaks Racers.

Approximately 147 racers competed across divisions in the first Slalom and Giant Slalom races of the season.

Jarrett competed in four races during the competition. On Jan. 9, she placed 19th out of 72 competitors in the Ladies NAT 2 RUN Giant Slalom race, with a first-run time of 1:20:69 and a second-run time of 1:18:63, for a final time of 2:39:32, earning 93.96 points.

On Jan. 10, Jarrett placed 30th out of 72 competitors in the Ladies Nat 2 RUN Giant Slalom race with a first-run time of 1:16:70 and a second-run time of 1:18:12, for a final time of 2:34:82 and 107.39 points.

On Jan. 12, Jarrett placed 15th out of 71 competitors in the Ladies NAT 2 RUN Slalom race with a first-run time of 57:91 and a second-run time of 56:26, for a final time of 1:54:17, earning 82.88 points.

Jarrett also took part in the Ladies NAT 2 RUN Slalom race on Jan. 11 but was disqualified.

Scrooby also took part in four races during the competition.

On Jan. 9, he placed 48th out of 73 competitors in the Mens NAT 2 RUN Giant Slalom race with a first-run time of 1:24:71 and a second-run time of 1:19:48 for a total time of 2:44:19, earning 201.51 points.

On Jan. 10, Scrooby placed 65th out of 75 competitors in the Mens NAT 2 RUN Giant Slalom race with a first-run time of 1:21.30 and a second-run time of 1:31.57 for a total time of 2:52.87, earning 285.34 points.

On Jan. 11, Scrooby placed 41st out of 75 competitors in the Mens NAT 2 RUN Slalom race with a first-run time of 1:19.37 and a second-run time of 1:03.96 for a total time of 2:23.33, earning 393.85 points.

On Jan. 12, Scrooby placed 43rd out of 74 competitors in the Mens NAT 2 RUN Slalom race with a first-run time of 1:22.96 and a second- run time of 1:02.15 for a total time of 2:25.11, earning 385.41 points.

Woollends competed in four races as well, and he would have the highest-ranked finish of the local skiers.

On Jan. 10, Woollends placed 35th out of 75 competitors in the Mens NAT 2 RUN Giant Slalom race with a first-run time of 1:14.95 and a second-run time of 1:14.31 for a total time of 2:29.26, earning 108.43 points.

On Jan. 11, Woollends placed 12th out of 75 competitors in the Mens NAT 2 RUN Slalom race with a first-run time of 49.43 and a second-run time of 51.93 for a total time of 1:41.36, earning 64.77 points.

On Jan. 12, Woollends placed 10th out of 74 competitors in the Mens NAT 2 RUN Slalom race with a first-run time of 49.19 and a second- run time of 49.99 for a total time of1:39.18, earning 32.36 points.

Woollends also competed in the Mens NAT 2 RUN Giant Slalom race on Jan. 9 but did not finish the race.

