Quesnel Wildfire softball team captures silver at provincials

Girls U16C softball team had an incredible run this year with tourney wins in Vernon and Kamloops

The Girls U16C team has had a stellar season. Top row, from left: Debbie Telford (coach), Abby Hanson, Haley Nunner, Grace Currie, Gavin Currie, Avery Bautista, Blaine Leblanc (coach), Earl Nikirk (coach), Middle row, from left: Ashley Langille, Danielle Gamache, Amelia Musselman, Cassidy Nikirk, Bottom row, from left: Tatum Mueller, Riley Telford. Contributed photo

The Quesnel Wildfire under-16 C girls softball team ended its incredible 2018 season by placing second in the provincial championships in Ridge Meadows last weekend (July 13-15).

The local team lost the final game 8-5 against Alberni Valley in what was a tightly contested affair through the later innings.

With the game tied heading into the seventh inning, Alberni Valley surged ahead and unfortunately the Wildfire were unable to summon the batting that won them tournaments in Vernon and Kamloops this season.

Coach Debbie Telford is extremely proud of all the girls.

“Everybody shone at different times, everybody had their moments and it was a good team effort all around,” she says.

Telford pointed out the noticeable level of commitment from the team, with all players making a point of practising regularly from the fall season up until now.

The round-robin game proved little challenge for the Wildfire, who beat their opponents by a combined score of 65-11.

They had a tough test against Mission in the semi-final, as the game remained scoreless through three innings, but the girls got the bats going in the fourth and never looked back.

sports@quesnelobserver.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter