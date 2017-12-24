Quesnel Waveriders Swim Club sent 11 swimmers to Kamloops meet

The Quesnel’s Waveriders Swim Club members were in Kamloops for the annual MJB Law Classic, Dec 15-17.

There were 17 teams from all over British Columbia and Alberta. With hundreds of swimmers competing, here are the results for Waveriders 11 swimmers.

Girls

• Gavin Currie, 12, was in the top 14 in all of her races in her age group.

She made it to a consolation final in 50 Free. She was seeded 14th and came in first in her heat so she was ninth. This gave Gavin her first provincial qualifying time.

She was in finals for two other races. She came sixth in 50 Back and 100 Breast.

• Grace Currie, 14, got personal bests in three events and was in the top 30 in all of her events in her age category.

• Natasha Hanson, 17, was in the top 25 in all of her events. She made it to a consolation final in the 50 Breast to secure her 14th place.

• Chloe Hopton, 11, swam in the 11-12 year old category and got personal bests in all of her events.

She made it to a consolation final in 50 Back seeded 16th and came in first in her heat so she was ninth.

She also made it to the A final in 50 Fly and came in seventh.

• Courtney Hopton, 9, swam in the 10 and under category. The Kamloops meet was the first big swim meet she has competed in.

The second-year Waverider was in the top 12 in all of her races and had a personal best time, but Courteney says she isn’t sure what event she got her PB in.

“[The meet] was good. I was a bit nervous but the best part of the weekend was swimming.

• Audrey Jespersen, 15, swam in the 15 and over category.

She made two consolation finals and came 13th in 50 Fly and 12th in 100 Back.

She also made it to three A finals and came fifth in 100 Free and fourth in 50 Free and 50 Back.

Audrey’s time in the 100 Back got her another provincial qualifying time.

• Lucy Jespersen, 15, was also of course in the 15 and over category. She made it to the B finals in three events.

Audrey came 16th in 50 Back and 50 Fly and 15th in 50 Breast. She got 4 personal best times.

Audrey Jespersen, Grace Currie, Natasha Hanson and Lucy Jespersen were in the four by 50 metre Freestyle relay for age 15 and over. They came in fifth with a time of 1:56.40

Boys

• Luca Armstrong, 12, was in the top 5 in all of his events in his age group.

He received gold medals in 50 Free and 200 Breast and all of his races were provincial qualifying times.

• Harrison Fillion, 15, swam in the 15 and over category and was in the top 30 in all of his events. He came 15th in 50 Breast and 13th in 50 Back.

• Memphis Swaan, 9, swam in the 10 and under category and was in the top 9 in all of his events.

He came eighth in 200 Free and 100 Back and sixth in 50 Back. Memphis got three personal best times.

• Billy Swyers, 14, was in the top 10 in all of his events in his age group.

He came fifth in 50 Free, 100 Free and 100 Back, fourth in 50 Back and he received a bronze medal in 50 Fly.

Billy’s time in the 100 Back got him another provincial qualifying time.

What’s next

Next up for the Waveriders is the Kelowna meet and the Williams Lake meet, both in January.