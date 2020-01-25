Quesnel Waveriders make a splash in Kelowna

From left, Seth Reddemann, Jeritt Brink and Hollyn Rowsell at the KAJ Snowfest swim meet on Jan. 17 in Kelowna. Reddemann and Rowsell would both post personal best times in multiple events over the weekend. (Photo submitted)

Members of the Quesnel Waveriders Swim Club had a strong showing at the 2020 KAJ Swimfest Jan. 17-19 in Kelowna.

The popular swim meet saw more than 300 athletes from across the region make their way to the H2O Adventure and Fitness Centre to compete in the annual event.

Two members from the Quesnel Waveriders Swim Club, Seth Reddemann and Hollyn Rowsell, made the trip along with their head swim coach Jeritt Brink.

While the competition was stiff from some of the larger swim clubs and the Waveriders may not have come away with any medals this time, both athletes had a strong showing, each posting personal best times in multiple events.

Reddemann made it to the finals in eight of the nine races he competed in, with his top result coming in the 1500m freestyle race, where he just barely missed out on a medal, placing fourth with a time of 18:31:57.

Rowsell made the finals in six on the nine events she competed in, also narrowly missing out on a medal with a fourth-place finish in the 100m backstroke with a time of 1:29:38.

Brink said he was proud of his athletes and their efforts over the course of the meet and the hard work they put in training at home.

“It’s a nice feeling, you know, when you’re a small team and your kids are in the finals in a big event like this — it definitely makes all our hard work feel worthwhile when things come together,” said Brink.

