Quesnel to host both Men’s and Women’s provincial curling championships

Competition will take place in West Fraser Centre between January 29 and February 3.

Quesnel curling enthusiasts will be excited for the all top flite competition coming to town. File photo.

Fans of rocks, brooms and ice can rejoice.

Curl BC has announced that Quesnel will host both the BC Men’s and Women’s 2019 curling championships from January 29 to February 3.

The Men’s Championships were already scheduled to be held in Quesnel in early January but now the dates have changed to accommodate both events.

The two championships will be held concurrently at West Fraser Centre, which is equipped with an ice surface and can seat 1,300 people.

“It’s just going to be tremendous for the area in the North to be able to put this on,” says Quesnel Curling Centre coordinator Dave Plant in a Curl BC press release.

“[We’re] in a brand new arena with top of the line refrigeration [and] we’re ecstatic about it.”

READ MORE: Mori earns Curl BC board position

Curl BC CEO Scott Braley is pleased the City of Quesnel has step up to host both events.

“Normally these championships are held separately,” he says.

“But this is a fantastic opportunity for both the women and men to compete on arena ice, and best practice for preparing the winners for the Scottie and Brier respectively.”

The 2019 BC Men’s Championship will feature 12 mens teams competing for the opportunity to represent the province at the Tim Hortons Brier.

The teams will play a modified triple knockout with a four-team page playoff.

The 2019 Scotties BC Women’s Championshiop will showcase eight women’s teams who will be aiming to represent BC at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts.

They will play a round robin with a four-team page playoff.

sports@quesnelobserver.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter