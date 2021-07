Announcement made during zoom confrence call on July 28

The 2024 BC Winter Games are coming to Quesnel.

The announcement was made by local and provincial representatives on a zoom presentation in the morning of July 28.

Mayor Bob Simpson called on the games to be co-hosted between Quesnel and L’htako Dené Nation. Chief Clifford Lebrun was also on the call.

Quesnel hosted the BC Winter Games in 2000.

More to come

Quesnel Cariboo Observer