Quesnel Thunder Midget Tier 2 Provincial Championship banner up in West Fraser Centre

The Quesnel Thunder won the banner in a Cinderella moment last March

When the Quesnel Thunder defeated Prince George in the Midget Tier 2 Provincial Championships in March, it was a Cinderella moment.

The Thunder were in the tournament as the host team, which got a berth in the championships. And then, the underdog team pulled off the seemingly impossible on March 22, winning the championship game 4-2.

It was the first provincial banner won in the West Fraser Centre, and today it was finally put up.

Members of the winning team, including those who have since moved on, skated out on the ice for speeches and to see the banner go up.

Both Mayor Bob Simpson and Dave Greenwood, the president of the Quesnel Hockey League, both spoke at the event.

“I want to thank our team for their representation of our city,” said Simpson. “First provincial tournament in this new facility, and first provincial win, so thank you very much.”

He added that there is a second provincial banner coming for ringette, and he hopes for many more in the future.

The banner was put up before the Thunder’s first game in the Quesnel Thunder Midgets Hockey Tournament, which runs Friday through Sunday (Oct. 26-28) this weekend.

