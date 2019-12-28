Quesnel Thunder bring home more hardware

The PeeWee Rep hockey team has medalled in all three of its tournaments so far this season

The Quesnel Thunder PeeWee rep team with their silver medals after placing second in a tournament in Prince George Dec.7-8. (Submitted Photo)

The Quesnel PeeWee Thunder hockey team added some silver to their collection after going 4-2 in a tournament in Prince George Dec. 7-8, having already won gold and silver in their previous two tournaments this season.

The tournament, which was classified as a PeeWee Tier 2-3, saw the Thunder, a Tier 3 team, take on some tough competition. Playing more experienced teams helps the Thunder players develop, says Thunder team manager Mike Ernst.

“It was a big character weekend for our kids,” he said.

The two losses the Thunder suffered in the tournament both came at the hands of the gold medal-winners, the Fort St. John Flyers, a Tier 2 team.

The gold-medal match was tied at the half, but the Flyers would run away with the victory in the final minutes, wining with a final score of 6-2. The Thunder were disappointed with the loss but proud of their play.

“Our kids really showed up to play in the final,” said Ernst. “In the second half of the game, we just had a couple bounces not go our way, but we have no regrets — our team played really well.”

Thunder forward Chris Tobin “really showed up to play and did well for us” during the tournament, said Ernst, who added, “we’ve been really pleased with our goaltending. They have been really consistent and reliable all year, and our defence, especially our second and third line, have really stepped up and showed big improvements.”

Up next for the Thunder is a tournament in Kelowna in early January, where they will try to add more metal to their growing collection.

