Quesnel teams hit it out of the ballpark in PG

Local girls softball squads place first in U14 and U16 divisions

Above left: Quesnel’s U-16 girls have been wreaking havoc on opposing teams across the province. Debbie Telford photoAbove right: Quesnel Fresno Eliminators U14 girl’s softball team placed first in their division at a tournament in Prince George on June 9-10.Karen Powell photo

Quesnel teams fared marvelously at a girls’ softball tournament in Prince George last weekend (June 9-10).

Local under-14 and under-16 teams both placed first in their respective divisions, and an under-12 team came in second.

Waylon L’Heureux, coach of the champion U-14 team, Quesnel Fresno Eliminators, says the girls did as well as they were expected to.

“We’ve seen a big improvement in form since starting the winter ball season,” he says, echoing the sentiment of many of the Quesnel coaches.

“The typical baseball season is only two months long and now the girls are playing ball for six months instead.”

L’Heureux heaped praise on the pitching he had available, complimenting the work of Alex McTavish, Avery Bautista, Courtney Wulfe and Taylor Parr in keeping the opposing bats quiet over the course of the weekend.

These tournaments are a terrific opportunity for the girls to bond, which they were able to while staying in the same hotel and enjoying a pizza night on Saturday.

The U-16 girls from Quesnel have been dominating tournaments up and down the province and this one in Prince George was no different.

The Quesnel Service Electric team went undefeated over the weekend and played a Quesnel team in the final.

Debbie Telford is delighted to be able to coach them.

“The make coaching very rewarding,” she says.

“They’re a great group of girls with a great attitude.”

Although she mentioned their pitching kept them in some ball games, the whole squad was equally responsible for their excellent results.

