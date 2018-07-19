The weather cooperated for the Quesnel Special Olympic wrap-up soccer game. Contributed photo

Quesnel Special Olympics wraps up 2018 soccer and track

RCMP and Willis Harper came out to play an exhibition soccer match

  • Jul. 19, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • Sports

Quesnel Special Olympics has had a groundbreaking year for both soccer and track and field.

The first annual Ice Breaker track meet saw them compete side-by-side with the athletes at Correlieu and Quesnel Junior School, and their soccer players have had very impressive showings at tournaments across the province.

It was only fitting the group get together to celebrate with some fun competition at Correlieu Secondary School’s field on July 10.

READ MORE: Nineteen Quesnel Special Olympic athletes excel in Kelowna

Thankfully, mother nature played ball.

“It was one of those days where you’re keeping your fingers crossed that it wasn’t going to pour,” says program coordinator, Rick Prosk.

“We were rained out the week before, so I was apprehensive until 3 p.m.”

The sun ended up shining, and the group ran a few fun races, including a five team 4×100-metre relay to limber up for the soccer game ahead.

Local RCMP as well as a number of staff members from Willis Harper Home Hardware joined teams.

Prosk says the wind-up event started a few years ago with a game against the RCMP, but they were unable to join last year because they were all working overtime due to the wildfires.

A small award ceremony was held after the game to honour the achievements of some of the athletes.

READ MORE: Quesnel soccer brothers dazzle at Abbotsford Special Olympic Soccer tourney

TRACK:

Aleena Klotz: Outstanding Performance – Kelowna Track Meet

Zachary Tilsner: True Grit and Determination

Jessica Colpitts: Rookie of the Year

SOCCER:

Clayton Bauder: Defensive Player of the Year

Joshua Tilsner: Abbotsford Tournament MVP

Daniel Tilsner: Small Man Filling Big Shoes

Candice Valois: Improved Listening and Playing Ability

Cheyenne Janes: Improved Participation at Practice

Matt Hender for soccer and track: Outstanding Effort

