Quesnel Special Olympics athlete shares workout

Matthew Hender designed a workout with no equipment called No Pain No Gain

Matthew Hender broke down his workout on a Special Olympics BC Facebook livestream, providing tips and proper form. (Special Olympics Photo)

Matthew Hender succeeds on the track, and now the Quesnel Special Olympics athlete is sharing his training knowledge across the province.

He’s designed a workout called No Pain No Gain, which was shared by B.C. Special Olympics on Facebook.

“I called this workout No Pain No Gain because it is very beneficial for your endurance and muscles, but it’s difficult to get through,” Hender said in a Special Olympics BC livestream. “It’s very detailed on what to do to keep you motivated.”

Hender was the top athlete for 2020 in the province for long jump, competing at a Special Olympics virtual meet earlier this year.

The workout involves no equipment, is in 4 parts, warm-up, upper-body, legs and cool-down.

The presentation, with narration and coaching from Hender is available on the Facebook page.

Hender explained it was a challenge at times to come up with a complete workout without equipment.

“It took me a while to come up with these, because in the upper body you use a lot of weights.”

Hender will be running a zoom class for Special Olympics athletes in Quesnel and Prince George running through his workout.

“Just remember you can always make time for practicing, especially right now. Always remember how good it feels to get a good workout in, that will brighten up your day” Hender said.

