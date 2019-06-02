Quesnel seniors encouraged to take part in Try It Day

Sherry Jasper (left) and Sharon MacDonald show off their hardware from last years 55+ BC Games at the pickleball courts in West Fraser Park. Ronan O’Doherty photo

The City of Quesnel and the British Columbia Seniors Games Society (BCSGS) are teaming up for Try It Day.

A onn-day event which will be held at West Fraser Timber Park on June 8 from 9:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Try It Day is intended to give people a taste of the kind of activities they can expect at the 55+ BC Games.

“Our objective is to get people to come and try these events and see if they like them,” says BCSGS regional rep Bob Hasketh. “And if they do, hopefully we’ll get some more people for our games or we might just encourage some people to get out and do a little more exercise.”

Participants will be able to take part in tennis, lawn bowling and pickleball.

These events are taking place all over the province. Hasketh says the BC Recreation and Parks Association will often pay for specialists to demonstrate the sports but in this case Quesnel locals will be handling those duties.

Staying active is known to have wide range of benefits both physically and mentally for people of all ages but it is especially important for those past middle age.

“It keeps you involved in the community and keeps you moving,” says Hesketh. “As life goes on, you’ll get these aches and pains and sports really helps alleviate some of that.

“In addition when we go to our games we meet people from Fort St. John down to Victoria and over to Cranbrook and then we encourage those relationships to stay alive.

Last years games were in Cranbrook and were attended by 2,100 athletes from across the province.

Locals Al Fleck and Stu Murray won medals in archery and while Sharon MacDonald, Sherry Jasper and Rick Prosk took home hardware in pickleball.

This year the games are being held in Kelowna from September 10 to 14 and will attract as many as 4,000 people due to it being a larger population centre.

In addition to the sports being demonstrated at West Fraser Timber Park, the following activities will be contested at the 2019 55+ BC Games:

8-Ball

Archery

Badminton

Bocce

Bridge

Carpet Bowling

Cribbage

Cycling

Darts

Dragon Boating

Equestrian

Fast Pitch

Five Pin Bowling

Floor Curling

Golf

Hockey

Horseshoes

Ice Curling

Mountain Biking

Slo Pitch

Snooker

Soccer

Squash

Sterling

Swimming

Table Tennis

Track and Field

Triathlon

Whist

