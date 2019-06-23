Quesnel Sealions start season strong

The Quesnel Sealions Swim Club performed magnificently at their first meet of the year in Mackenzie June 8-9.
They sent 18 swimmers to compete against the Mackenzie Rainbows, Prince George Pisces, Dawson Creek Seals, Fort St. John Stingrays and the Nechako Otters.
Swimmers ranged in age from four to 18.
Despite being the second-smallest team in size, they finished third in points thanks to a lot of top 10 finishes.
Head coach Baylee McGillivray is extremely proud.
“For the first meet of the year, almost everybody got best times,” she says. “Ava McGillivray, Lauren Larson and Madison Lindblom even got best times in all their events, so there were a lot of positives to take away from the meet.”
McGillivray says all the athletes are very well-rounded.
“We have a lot of swimmers that are just overall good swimmers,” she says. “They don’t pick one specific stroke to work on, so they’re pretty good in all of them.”
The club has only been training since May 1, so their future looks quite bright this season.
This weekend (June 22-23), six athletes will head back up north to Fort St. John, hoping to replicate their strong performances.
RESULTS:
Sienna Mckenzie: had lots of fun swimming in the pups group (six and under)
Sanaya Lagah: swam her very first 50 Freestyle and 50 Backstroke without someone in the water with her
Lucas Mckenzie: won a silver medal for Division 2 Boys and got best times in all his events
Andie Kishkan: won a bronze medal for division and had best times in all her events
Jacob Mckenzie: swam best times in all his events
Austyn Kishkan: swam best times in all her events
Madison Lindblom: won gold for Division 2 Girls and had best times in all her events
Pia Lagah: won a silver medal in the Ocat 1 Girls Division
Revanya Govender: won gold in the Ocat 2 Girls Division
Kaelin Govender: won gold in the Ocat 2 boys Division.
Lauren Larsen: swam best times in all her events
Ava McGillivray: swam best times in all her events
Taylor McGillivray: only swam on Sunday and was close to getting best times in her races
Owen Larsen: won bronze for Division 5 Boys
Natalie Bergeron: only swam on Sunday and was close to getting best times in her races.
Shawn Fisher: won a gold medal for Division 5 boys.
Casey Fisher (Junior Coach): swam close to her best times in all her events
Olivia Crocker (Assistant Coach): won a gold medal for Division 7 Girls