Quesnel Sealions hit the pool for abbreviated season

The summer club's competitions may have been cancelled, but that isn't stopping the swimming

The Quesnel Sealions Swim Club may have had all competitions cancelled for the 2020 season, but that isn’t stopping them from jumping back in the pool.

The club is hosting an abbreviated season throughout August without any travel or competition.

Coach Baylee McGillivray said swimmers were itching to start swimming.

“I was super excited, I’ve been with most of these kids for a lot of years now,” “It wasn’t super hardcore sets, but the atmosphere and energy was there. Everyone was super excited to be back.

The club swims out of the city of Quesnel pool at the Recreation Centre.

“We are five days a week, but only for two hours, with a limited amount of kids – only seven per each hour because of COVID-19,” McGillivray said. “People have been interested, which is nice.”

The pandemic has changed how swim practice looks. Swimmers set off 15 seconds apart, coaches must wear a mask, and sanitation is everywhere.

“Normally in one lane we would have six to eight kids or more, now we’re only allowed seven within two lanes,” “Whenever they come to the pool they get asked COVID-19 questions at the front desk.”

The Sealions season normally runs from the beginning of May until the middle of August, but COVID-19 put a stop to any thoughts of a full season.

“We pretty much don’t have a season,” McGillivray said. “We’re in the pool just for fun, because kids were really wanting to get back in the pool.”

The city of Quesnel pool is open from 5:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday to Friday, with shorter hours on weekends.

