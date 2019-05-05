Quesnel RCMP host hoops tourney

Nine teams played in the 4th annual Cops for Kids tournament

Brown Town rushes down the court against the Swish-Kabobs April 27 during the Quesnel Cops for Kids Basketball Tournament, which was held at Correlieu Secondary School. Lindsay Chung photo

The fourth annual Cops for Kids basketball tournament was a hoops extravaganza that pitted nine of the Cariboo’s best pickup teams against one another.

The two-day round-robin took place this weekend (April 27-28) at the Correlieu Secondary School’s gymnasium.

A squad from Williams Lake ended up taking first prize after going undefeated all day Sunday.

“The most intense game during the playoffs was Sunday morning between the Swish-Kabobs and Williams Lake,” says Angele Nutley, who co-organized the tournament with her husband, RCMP officer Josh Nutley.

“It was a nail-biter,” she adds.

Another highlight she notes was watching the Grade 6 and 7 kids from Voyageur Elementary School face off against some much larger teams.

“They worked so hard and did a great job,” she says.

After all the rough play, Nutley says she is sure everyone needed some ice baths and heat pads to recover at the beginning of the week.

One of the best aspects of the tournament was the appreciation shown for the sport.

Nutley points out the stands were full with teams sticking around to watch each other play and cheer on the skills on display.

Proceeds from the tournament were donated to KidSport, a not-for-profit organization aimed at encouraging kids to be more active.

READ MORE: Cops for Kids basketball event a slam dunk

sports@quesnelobserver.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter