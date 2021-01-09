Quesnel moving forward with 2024 BC Winter Games bid

The city's manager of economic development and tourism, Amy Reid, said the deadline is in Feb.

Those closely watching government meetings should expect to see a similar item pop up on agendas for the next month.

The city of Quesnel is moving into the final phase of their 2024 BC Winter Games bid.

The city has approached the Quesnel School District and it’s on the agenda for the Tuesday, Jan. 12 North Cariboo Joint Planning Committee meeting .

The city’s manager of economic development and tourism, Amy Reid, said securing support from other government bodies is key.

“We are always looking at what events we could host in Quesnel, and the BC Games came up as an opportunity, and we’ve been looking at that opportunity,” she said. “What we need is participation from the school district, that’s a requirement of our application… We’re working with them to figure out what we need to put in the application.”

The deadline for submitting a bid for the 2024 games is in February, meaning Quesnel will have to move quickly to secure and gather the information the hosting committee is looking for.

Part of the work is ensuring Quesnel has the facilities to host all the sports at the games. Those sports include everything from badminton, skiing, judo, gymnastics and even wheelchair basketball.

The bid isn’t a simple process of telling the committee about where you would host each sport.

“As part of our bid package we have to give a list of all the shower facilities we have,” Reid said, laughing.

Quesnel hosted the BC Winter games in 2000., and Williams Lake hosted them in 2002.

“We’re looking at all of our hosting experience, from the [provincial] curling championships, to hosting NCLGA (North Central Local Government Association) Conference, the last time the games were held,” Reid said. “[We’re] pulling from all of that event hosting experience.”

Quesnel began preparing their hosting package in January of 2020, but with a global pandemic taking centre stage, hosting an event in 2024 has been put on the back-burner.

“It’s been quiet, but we’re working away,” Reid said.

She added the bid will also need the support from facilities and volunteer groups to be accepted.

