Quesnel Motocross hosts great race

349 racers from across Western Canada participated in the event

The Quesnel Motocross Association hosted one of its biggest races ever on Sunday (April 28), with well over 300 racers competing at the track on Oval Road.

“It went very well,” says association president Denise Smith. “It was a good showing for the Quesnel riders, and there were lots of big classes, which is great to see.”

Riders and their families came from all over the west for the second round of the Future West Moto series.

“We had people from Grand Prairie, people from down on the Island and people from Castlegar,” Smith says.

While newcomers to the sport might have assumed the snow the course received on Saturday was detrimental, Smith says it was anything but.

“Snow’s always good for our track,” she points out.”With sand, snows a good thing.”

The course is able to absorb the moisture effectively, and the snow actually makes the course a little easier to ride once it sinks in.

Notable results for the local racers include two placements for Brad Dunn, who won the Plus 40 class and finished third in the Vet Master class; a second place for Adam Smith in the 2 Stroke class, a third for Blake Neville in the 85 CC ages 7-11 class and a second-place finish for lady phenom Kassee Morrison.

Despite the excellent finish, Morrisson thinks she has lots to improve on.

“After my injury in the fall, I’ve been a little set back, but I’m getting up there slowly,” she says.

Morrison hurt her shoulder at a race in Chetwynd in August. Although it didn’t require surgery, she missed the last few weeks of the season, and the injury affected her ability to train over the winter.

She says coming back, she needs to work on her head game.

“It was mostly my mental capacity that suffered,” she says. “And I struggled with my arms dying a lot.”

She did have some positive feedback as well, however.

“My bike ran great,” she notes. “And I did some training in Arizona in February that helped my cornering a lot, which showed in this race.

” Also, my endurance was amazing, so that’s cool too.”

She will be racing in the Western Canadian Nationals for motocross this year. Last year, the Quesnel rider finished ninth overall.

Morrison is dead set on rocketing up the rankings to fifth this year, so every single race will count.

Her next big race with be in Calgary in June; however, she will be accompanying a few Quesnel riders to Nanaimo in two weeks’ time to race in round three of the Future West Moto series.

READ MORE: Bad break for B.C. motocross star

Quesnel Rider

RESULTS

Open Pro Am:

Jackson Nickolet 6th

2 Stroke:

Adam Smith 2nd

85cc 12-16yrs

Kade Richmond 10th

85cc 7-11yrs

Blake Neville 3rd

Logan Reiter 7th

Casey Fralick 11th

65cc 10-11yrs

Casey Fralick 5th

Gavin Fouty 8th

65cc 7-9yrs

Draydon Lee 7th

65cc Open

Gavin Fouty 5th

Casey Fralick 7th

Schoolboy

Adam Smith 5th

Plus 40

Brad Dunn 1st

Open Junior

Colton Shepherd 8th

Zack Morrison 9th

Dayne Cutrell 10th

Josh Levesque 27th

Kade Richmond 28th

New Kid Beginner

Alex Grant 4th

Under 30

Jackson Nickolet 7th

Zack Morrison 15th

Caleb McRae 18th

Dayne Cutrell 30th

Ladies

Kassee Morrison 2nd

Briana Sundby 6th

Jordan Letoria 11th

Vet Junior

Kevin Fralick 6th

Josh Levesque 10th

Vet Master

Brad Dunn 3rd

250 Junior

Zack Morrison 6th

Adam Smith 7th

Kassee Morrison 17th

Briana Sundby 21st

Kade Richmond 29th

sports@quesnelobserver.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter