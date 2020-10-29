Quesnel minor hockey spectators must wear masks

All spectators at the West Fraser Centre and Rink 2 must wear a mask during minor hockey events. (File Photo)

While the number of spectators will remain the same, family members of minor hockey players in Quesnel are seeing more changes to their viewing experience.

In addition to restricted numbers, tracking names and increased sanitation, masks are now mandatory for spectators at both the West Fraser Centre and Arena 2 — as well as for children and players while they are off the ice.

Carlos Gonzalez, communications officer for the Quesnel and District Minor Hockey Association, made the announcement on Facebook.

“We are really being proactive, and although it is not an [provincial] order, we are making it mandatory,” he said. “We take the safety of the kids seriously, and we don’t want to cancel the season for something we could have done.”

Gonzalez said parents must work to ensure the season can keep going, specifically pointing to some spectators not using the right entrance and exit doors.

“The kids are having fun, and games just started,” he said. “They are excited to play! We must support them in any way we can … Please remember that the actions from parents can have a direct impact on the hockey season or our ability to have parents watch the kids from the stands.”

Attendance at the West Fraser Centre will remain at 50 participants and 50 spectators. Arena 2 only allows 50 people total.

