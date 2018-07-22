Quesnel local wins Stock Car Racing main event

Trevor Adelman happy to scores his first Wescar Series win at home

Adelman confidently posing with the #47 car hours before taking the top prize in stock car racing this weekend. Ronan O’Doherty photos

Quesnel local, Trevor Adelman took first place in the main event at the Billy Barker Days Stock Car Race on Saturday (July 22).

After finishing with the best time in qualifying, Adelman beat out 11 competitors to win his first ever Wescar Series main event.

“We started fourth row inside and kept our composure throughout the race,” an elated Adelman told the Observer on Sunday morning.

“We battled some adversity getting to the front but stayed calm and collected to come out with the win.”

The victory, while sweet on its own, is all the more impressive considering the vehicle Adelman was racing had been involved in a nasty crash in Prince George only three weeks prior during the first race of the season.

“I got tangled up with another car and ended up in the wall,” says Adelman.

“There was lots of front-end damage and we had to send the car back to Harding Motorsports.”

“Shane Harding is our go-to guru and he really straightened it out.”

“The bill on that was quite excessive but thanks to our sponsors we were able to get it back on the road and win last night.”

Adelman and his team will compete again on Sunday in Prince George.

“We’re going to try and repeat our luck today,” he says.

“I do have the track record in [Prince George] that I set last year as well, so as long as the weather plays ball we should be good.”

Observer readers might remember Adelman from an article we wrote in April, outlining his many accomplishments.

He has competed for B.C. in sledge hockey and had a successful music career, all after being paralyzed in a car crash in 2004.

This latest win should further cement his status as one of the most impressive citizens of Quesnel.

Full results:

Wescar.

1. #47 Trevor Adelman, Quesnel

2. #71 Dave Olson, Quesnel

3. #19 Kendall Thomas, Williams Lake

Street Stock

1. #43 Darrell Horvath, Prince George

2. #9. Lyall McComber, Prince George

3. #56 Tim Westwick, Williams Lake

Pro Mini Stock

1. #19 Terry Braman, Quesnel

2. #26 Steve Jackson, Prince Gorge

Mini Stock

1.# 22 Dustin Brown, Quesnel

2. #18 Nathan Linfitt, Prince George

3. #13 Tiffany-Rose Verkaik, Prince George

