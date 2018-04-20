Quesnel local wins spot on provincial sledge hockey team

James Gemmell practiced at West Fraser Centre earlier this year while in Quesnel prior to the Paralymic Games. Melanie Law photo

Quesnel sledge hockey player Trevor Adelman has made the team representing British Columbia at the 2018 Sledge Hockey Canadian National Championships.

Adelman will travel to Richmond to compete on May 11-13, joining 16 others from across the province who made Team B.C.

SportAbility, a non-profit, volunteer-driven association that provides programs for individuals with disabilities across B.C., announced the roster today.

Quesnel’s James Gemmell – who won a silver medal at the 2018 Paralympics in PyeongChang, South Korea – will coach the team.

“After seeing some real growth in sledge hockey in B.C., we have new names on our roster this year to complement our strong returning players. I’ve been really impressed by the progress shown by our players this season and I’m excited to see how we stack up against our opponents at the Nationals, and moving forward into the future,” says Gemmell.

This national event is the top domestic tournament for sledge hockey athletes playing at the provincial or Canadian Development Team level, and this year is the first time the competition is being played on home ice.

SportAbility executive director Ross MacDonald says the Championships are a great opportunity to catch some first-class sledge hockey action live as B.C. battles it out for gold against teams from Alberta, Ontario and Quebec.

“Our B.C. athletes are excited to have the chance to showcase their talents on home ice, in front of friends, family and new fans.”

The Team B.C. line-up includes: Trevor Adelman (Quesnel), Peggy Assinck (Vancouver), Stephane Blais (Vancouver), Duane Evans (Surrey), Kyle Evans (Surrey), Kris Grace (Surrey), Kyle Gieni (Vancouver), Quin Gieni (Victoria), Thea Hill (Surrey), Robert Holm (Campbell River), Michael Lee (Vancouver), Benn Mapes (Vancouver), Riley Molnar (Vancouver), Mathew Norris (Maple Ridge), Bruce Reding (Surrey), Trent Seymour (G) (Vancouver), and Philipe Bonnot (G) (Vancouver).