Quesnel Lawn Bowling Club looks to boost membership

Club secretary says lawn bowling is not just for the elderly

Lawn bowing is a game of skill and strategy. Ronan O’Doherty photos

The Quesnel Lawn Bowling Club is looking to expand its membership.

Located within West Fraser Timber Park, the club is a not-for-profit society that maintains its own clubhouse and grounds.

With membership hovering around the 10 to 12 mark, they need a fairly significant boost in order to make their organization viable and to have enough volunteers on-hand to ensure their facilities are in tip-top shape.

Ideally, they would like families to join the club, so an interest in the sport can be passed down through generations.

While lawn bowling is extremely popular with youth in certain parts of Canada and the U.K., it has not caught on in Quesnel quite as much as Angie Kollner, the club’s secretary, would like.

Despite its reputation as a sport for the long retired, lawn bowling can be quite an engaging activity which requires keen strategy and sharp hand eye co-ordination.

Kollner plays because she loves being outside.

“It’s a beautiful facility that we’re in and it’s very calming to be here,” she says.

Located adjacent to the duck pond with a clearing to let the sun in and immaculately cut lawns to shuffle across, the grounds are quite zen indeed.

“I’m an avid curler,” she adds.

“Probably half of our members are curlers and the other half are lane bowlers.”

The game is a wonderful combination of the two sports, with the added bonus of playing in fresh air and getting a little bit of sun to boot.

Like many clubs in Quesnel, there exists a rivalry with a Prince George organization.

The Prince George Lawn Bowling Club comes to Quesnel the second week in July and Quesnel’s club makes the trip north in the second week in August.

A series of doubles games takes place, with the winner taking home a trophy.

The local squad lost the trophy last year, so is looking to make amends this season.

For those interested in trying it out, the first game is free and a club member will be happy to provide a quick lesson.

Single games will cost $5 a contestant afterwards, or a punch card with five games can be purchased for $20.

For a full season membership, the club charges $130 and that includes full use of the facilities and the chance to bowl four days a week: Thursday and Saturday at 6:30 p.m., Sunday at 2:00 p.m. and Wednesday at 10 a.m.

They allow the lawn to recover from the plonking of balls on the other three days of the week.

Equipment is provided and no special clothing is required.

Organizations or groups looking for a fun outing can contact Lis Quinn at 250-255-8161.