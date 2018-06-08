Quesnel kids to benefit from a fun day on the links

Big Brothers Big Sisters Quesnel teamed up with CIBC to put on the 18 hole tournament. Ronan O’Doherty photos

The 12th annual Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) Quesnel Golf for Kids’ Sake tournament took place at Quesnel Golf Club on Saturday morning (June 2).

Seventy-two golfers from across the city took part in the event that will support the charity’s efforts in town.

For the previous 11 years, the nine-hole Richbar Golf Course had hosted the tournament, but the organizers decided that a few extra holes would be preferable for this event.

“This year we partnered with CIBC and we offered 18 holes and a delicious dinner at the end,” says Joanie Newman, an organizer for BBBS Quesnel.

Many prizes were available to those that participated.

“The person that collects the most money gets a three-night stay at Whistler, which is donated by the Keen family,” she says.

Margaret Mok won the prize by raising a whopping $1,670.

James Pedersen earned himself a shiny new barbecue courtesy of Canadian Tire for placing first in a putting contest at the end of the day.

Closest-to-the-pin awards were handed out to Chris Cardinal and Colleen Moorehouse who took home CIBC Golf umbrellas for their efforts.

Men’s longest drive winner was William Lacey who scored a tool set from Northern Industrial Sales and the ladies award went to Colleen Moorehouse once again, who will be treating herself to a facial treatment from Advanced Aesthetics.

Silent auctions also took place inside the club house and all holes were sponsored.

Newman estimates approximately $12,500 was raised.