Quesnel Junior School students skied well at championships

Quesnel Junior School (QJS) students, from the High School Ski and Board Team, did extremely well representing Quesnel at the BCSS Alpine Championships, March 5-7.

High ranking athletes, from high schools all over the province, travelled to Sun Peaks to compete in this event.

The competition was impressive and strong – 30 high schools and 280 athletes participated in the championship.

The racers all did well and had a ton of fun, says spokesperson Niki Mamic.

The local girls team placed fourth out of 12 teams. The team included Emma Klapatiuk, Valyce Mamic, Freya Jarrett and Molly Hartley.

The boys team placed ninth out of 14 teams. The team included Caleb Woollends, Noah Woollends, Owen Larsen and Simon Higdon.

The event included a Giant Slalom (GS) course, where athletes raced in two runs, for a combined total time, and a Terrain GS course.

With 78 athletes competing in the Girls Individual Category and 93 athletes competing in the Boys Individual Category, the competition was tough, and our students did amazing, says Mamic.

Girls GS

Emma (third/sixth), sixth place, Valyce (18th/28th), 22nd, Freya (26th/27th), 25th; and Molly (43rd/36th), 40th

Boys GS

Caleb Woollends (12th/13th), 13th; Noah Woollends (18th/17th), 16th; Owen (57th/53rd), 53rd; and Simon (82nd/80th), 80th.

Top 10 Individual Ski Category

Emma was fourth out of 78 racers and Caleb placed 10th out of 93 racers.

“Congratulations to all of the QJS members of the High School Ski Team, we are very proud of you!”

Many thanks to coaches Chris Klapatiuk and John Marien, teachers and principals (QJS and Correlieu Secondary School), PAC and the volunteers for supporting the students of the High School Ski and Board Team, says Mamic.