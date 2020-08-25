Quesnel hosts autocross event

The Peace Region Motorsports Association hosted two days of racing on Aug. 15 and 16.

The sounds of engines echoed through Quesnel on Aug. 15-16, as the Peace Region Motorsports Association (PRMA) held their second Quesnel event of the year.

Kaylyn Senft helps organize events, and said the COVID-19 pandemic presented tough challenges.

“It’s been a struggle trying to get things going, to have big events and expand our club,” she said. “We can’t have too much advertising because we can’t have spectators show up.”

Only 50 people are allowed at the track, with mask use encouraged, and plenty of hand sanitizer.

“It’s been difficult to tell people, ‘no you can’t come watch the car racing,'” Senft said. “And it’s the only event going on. We do have a COVID-19 response plan for the club.”

Senft said racing is pretty easy to make COVID-19 safe.

“With car racing, you’re already physically distanced,” she said. “You’re by yourself, in your vehicle, so it really works out that way.”

The PRMA is based in Fort St. John, but run events in Quesnel twice a year.

Drivers ran an “autocross” course. Drivers run a twisting course on their own as quickly as possible from a stopped starting position.

“Time attack is based on driving skill,” Senft said. “You test your car, push it to the limit, and see how fast you can maneuver a course,” “It’s about the driver.”

Senft said Quesnel is one of the most popular events the group runs, because a proper paved track appeals to drivers over a cone course

“Quesnel is the big time,” she said. “Everybody loves going.”

More information and future events for the PRMA can be found on their Facebook page.

