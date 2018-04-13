Quesnel high school to acquire throwing cage ahead of district track and field meet

Correlieu hoping the cage brings in more big events to the city

Correlieu Secondary School (CSS) is taking its best shot at adding some new track and field infrastructure.

Robert McGregor, the school’s athletic director, says they are aiming to acquire a throwing cage within the next couple weeks.

Used for discus, shot put and hammer throw, the cage prevents bystanders from inadvertent projectiles hurtling towards them at high speeds.

McGregor says that they need the cage in place at least a week before the North Central District Zone Track and Field Championships, which will be held in Quesnel May 15-16, 2018.

In previous years, Prince George has held the meet, but they’re doing renovations to Masich Stadium and CSS is the only other school in the North Central zone that has a track.

Since it is a BC Summer Games qualifying event, they have to offer hammer throw and discus.

The school is working hard with the school district, City of Quesnel, local organizations and Community Futures North Cariboo to come up with the funds.

“It is a great challenge to raise the money for this cage,” McGregor says.

“But our school track and field teams will benefit for years to come. It will help our team be more competitive at meets, both in the north and down south at provincial meets.”

Coming from JumpStart Athletics in Edmonton, the cage itself runs around $7,500, but with shipping, taxes and installation, that number is expected to climb to around $12,000.

McGregor says that it is a worthwhile investment that will benefit both the city and the students.

“We’re hoping to host the tournament at least every second year,” McGregor says.

“It will bring in about 240 athletes, plus coaches, chaperones and parents, so it will be a little influx for the city.

“If we can add yet another local event on a regular basis, we can help local restaurants, hotels, stores and tourism in general.”