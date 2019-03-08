Quesnel gymnasts earn medals, qualify for Provincials

Sienna Glymchuk soars through the air during her floor routine at Quesnel Technics Gymnastics Club’s annual Gold Pan meet Ronan O’Doherty photos

Medals, personal bests and provinicial-qualifying scores are just some of the highlights for members of the Quesnel Technics Gymnastics Club, who hosted their annual Gold Pan meet Feb. 22-24 at Correlieu Secondary School.

“The meet was a huge success with a large number of athletes from Quesnel competing,” according to the club. “There were many athletes who attained overall scores of 36 or higher or scores of nine or higher in more than one event. In addition to this, there were many personal bests and a few new athletes who competed for the first or second time who performed extremely well and now are excited for their next competition.”

Coach Taylor O’Flynn says the girls did way better than expected.

“They did just fantastic,” she gushed. “They smiled, they showed off their beautiful gymnastics the best they could, and it showed with the medals.”

The meet was the second of the year after the Prince George Judges Cup, and all of the athletes have improved markedly since, says O’Flynn.

“The main thing is the way they show it off,” she said. “Their presentation is fantastic. They’re still using their same skills, but it’s the way that they present it that has really gotten better.”

At the Gold Pan meet, all of the competitive athletes from Quesnel attained qualifying scores to attend the Provincials in April.

Below are the highlights for each athlete:

Level JO1

Avery Strang – gold on vault, bars and beam

Meija Jennings – gold on vault, beam and floor, gold all around

Ava Peterson – gold on beam (personal best) and vault

Thea MacDonald – gold on beam

Indie Jennings – silver on vault, beam, floor and bars, silver all around

Alexa Boychuk – gold on vault, beam and floor, gold all around

Level JO2

Kamryn Grant – 3rd on beam and received scores of 9 points or higher on vault, beam and floor

Jaycee Neadow – 1st on bars and beam, 1st all around

Anna Maria Kadenbach – received scores of 9 points or higher on vault, beam and floor

Level JO3

Paige Grant – 2nd on bars

Reese Hackney – 1st on vault, 2nd all around

Jersey Leeson – 1st on vault

Justine Biller – 1st on vault, 2nd on floor

Isabella Burke – 1st on beam, 2nd all around

Rylynn Nugent – 1st on vault, 2nd on beam and floor

Tahlia Denis – 3rd on bars and beam

Level JO4

Kassia Kitamura – 1st on vault, 2nd all around

Emily Grant – 4th on beam, 4th on vault and a personal best on bars

Xaria Jourdain – 2nd place floor, 3rd place vault

Mackenzie Ford – 2nd on bars, 3rd all around

Level JO6

Seaura Stewart – had a personal best competition with scores of 8.350 or above on all events

Sienna Gryschuk – 1st on beam, 2nd on floor, 2nd all around

Hannah Brown – 1st on floor, 3rd on vault

Level JO7

Courtney Kitamura – 2nd on beam and floor, and 2nd all around

Samantha Thomas – 3rd on bars

Level JO8

Christine Kline – received a qualifying score to attend provincials and a gold all around

Level JO9

Jessica Higgins – received a score of 9 or higher on vault and floor with a gold all around

Aspire 1

Geillian MacEwan – received a score of 9 or higher on multiple events and a gold all around

High School

Brady Smith (QJS) – 1st on vault, 2nd all around

Zoey Nestel (QJS) – 3rd on beam

Siddalee Visser (QJS) – 6th on vault and beam

Brooklyn Glassford (QJS) – 3rd on vault

Danae McCroy (NCCS) – 1st on vault

Sydney Jolly (QJS) – 2nd on vault

Rachel Ganes (QJS) – 1st on vault, 2nd all around

Hannah Brown (CSS) – 3rd on floor

Sierra Moore (CSS) – 9th on vault

Alyssa Schneider (CSS) – 3rd on bars

Jessica Higgins (CSS) – 1st on vault and bars, 1st all around, and earned a trophy for her bars routine

Presley Kitamura (QJS) – 1st on beam and floor, 2nd all around, and earned a trophy for her floor routine

Interclub

Alexi Valentine – amazing front handspring over the barrel on floor

Lancia Howe – amazing back flexibility in bridge on beam, and she won a trophy for her bars routine

Eden Ziemer – amazing floor routine with a ribbon and displayed huge confidence by completing her floor routine even though her music cut out

Sayla Forman – amazing vault that was tight with a very fast run

Freya Cormack – gold on all events, gold all around, and earned a trophy for her bars routine

Carolyn Biller – gold on vault and beam, gold all around

Katelynne Singer – gold on vault and beam, gold all around, and earned a trophy for her vault

Carmen Silva – gold on vault and floor

Lily Grace Winthrope – gold on vault, beam and floor

Danica Harris – gold on vault