Quesnel Grade 8 girls bump, set and spike in Prince George

The gold and blue Grade 8 volleyball teams from QJS pose for a photo in Prince George.Submitted photo

Two Grade 8 volleyball teams from Quesnel Junior School (QJS) were invited to play against some local Prince George squads on Sept. 28.

“It’s the second year that the Grade 8s from Quesnel have been invited to the Prince George play days,” says head coach Archie Singh.

“Usually, Quesnel Grade 8 teams were finding it hard to get tournaments, so last year, I reached out to all my contacts in the districts, and some coaches in Prince George said to come to their play days.”

The gold and blue teams played between three and five sets three times each and were able to get in a good early season warmup.

Singh says getting the in-game experience is critical for the girls at their age.

“The game is so much different than when they’re in Grade 7,” he says.

“They girls are really growing into themselves, getting a lot more co-ordinated and figuring out the nuances of the game.”

During the play day, they all learn some new tricks, see some different styles of play and improve their game.

“It’s competitive,” Singh says, “but at QJS, we’re about developing skills and seeing what’s out there. Then as the weeks go by, you see the development and you notice the competitive drive coming out even more.

“The kids play a bunch of different sports against each other, whether it’s softball or soccer, so they have friendly rivalries already, which can add to the fun.”

