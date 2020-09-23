Quesnel golfers make the cut

The Quesnel Golf Club hosted championships for men and women over the past two weeks

Kit Collins and Linda Hames were low gross and net, respectively, during the Quesnel Golf Club’s women’s championship. (Submitted Photo)

The best golfers of 2020 in Quesnel have been crowned.

The Quesnel Golf Club held its men’s and women’s championships the past two weekends.

The men were the first to play, getting rounds in on the weekend of Sept. 12-13.

Tommy Grant defended his 2019 low gross championship, picking up the victory. Iain Brown was the low net champion.

The women had to battle rain on Sept. 19, but at least had a dry day on the 20th.

Kit Collins was the low gross, and Linda Hames was the low net.

