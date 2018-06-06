Quesnel girls shine on local diamonds

Above: a close call at home plate in the U14 final between the Devils (pink) and the Eliminators (green). Left: Quesnel’s Taylor Parr tossing against a Prince George team.Karen Powell photos

Motor homes filled the front parking lot of West Fraser Timber Park this weekend (June 2-3) as visitors from Prince George made it their home for a couple days while the girls in their family played some softball.

Four teams came down to compete against Quesnel squads in three divisions; under 12, under 14 and under 16.

Games were held from nine until six on Saturday and from nine until the finals were over (around five) on Sunday.

Bleacher seats were often full, and clever onlookers perched in camping chairs or on blankets along the sides of hills.

Pitchers got in a few last tosses before big games and batters took short lobs and smacked balls against the chain backstop.

The gold medal game for the U14 division was a match up between two Quesnel teams: the Eliminators, sporting neon green, and the Devils, who wore an equally glaring pink.

The fans and girls were vocal from the beginning.

Calls of “Straighten’ it out!” echoed from the crowd when a foul ball was hit.

“Now you’ve seen it!” followed a called strike.

And, “Good eye!” compliments were doled out when a batter opted not to swing at an errant pitch.

The first inning started well for the Devils, as they jumped all over Eliminators pitcher, Avery Bautista, scoring four quick runs, including two off of a home run by Taylor Parr.

Bases were stolen at will by both teams.

The 12- and 13 year-olds were so quick that it was difficult for the catchers to muster the arm strength to pick them off.

The second inning didn’t prove any better for the green squad, as Sidney Jolly smashed a three-run homer of her own as part of another four run inning for the Devils.

It took until the bottom of the third for them to score, at which point they made it 8-1.

As games cannot go longer than an hour and 20 minutes, they knew they were in a spot of trouble.

Alexa McTavish, who started the game as catcher for the Eliminators, took over as pitcher in the top of the fourth and threw heat, striking out four batters in two innings.

Amped up, she hit a triple off a fast pitching Parr in the next inning and scored on a wild pitch to give the Eliminators some life as part of a two run inning that edged them to within five.

Unfortunately for the green squad, the clock was not their ally and the Devils emerged victorious by a score of 9-5.

“We were missing a lot of players but that forced us to work together more this tournament,” says the Devils’ Parr.

“My dad taught me how to throw,” she says, giving her Pop credit for her blistering fastball.

“He used to pitch and taught me all his exercises.”

Prince George will host next week’s tournament, so many of the girls will be heading north to see how they do on the road.

Full results:

U12 – 1st: Quesnel Pink Bo Peep; 2nd: PG Mustangs; 3rd: Quesnel Lime Regency Chrysler

U14 – 1st: Quesnel Pink Design Flooring; 2nd: Quesnel Lime Fresno Construction; 3rd: PG Sapphire

U16 – 1st: Quesnel Lime Cariboo Pulp; 2nd: Quesnel Orange Kada Excavating & Grading; 3rd: Quesnel Pink Service Electric