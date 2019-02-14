Quesnel Forestry Hockey League: Week 19 highlights

Defence wins championships, and Bear was full value for the 3-1 win in the first meaningful game in the West Fraser Centre since Team Wark won their first and Team Cotter won their eighth provincial curling championship on Super Bowl Sunday.

Scoring star for Bear was Todd “The Body” Gryschuk, who opened up the scoring before bobbing for a couple of apples after the fifth-end break.

The game should have been 2-1 for BCS at the half, but Kyle “Cujo” Anderson made a miraculous save to keep the score tied.

“King” Richard Lindstrom had his second majestic game in a row, as he drew two assists to give him five points in his last two contests.

The other defensive stalwart to find the twine was Kris “Haymaker” Hayman, who assisted on the winner and potted the insurance marker for his sixth of the season.

The lone goal for BCS was scored by Kevin “Kitt” Hesslegrave, who used his Knight Industries Two Thousand to go on an end-to-end unassisted tear.

The other contest in the cozy confines of Rink 2 saw Serenity somehow manufacture a 6-5 victory despite only having three spares on the bench.

Literally playing the entire game on defence was Cam “Shaft” Graham, who scored a trio and assisted on a pair to give him the league assist lead.

Also having a huge game for the Builders was diminutive forward Keith “The Thief” Burgess, who used his jets for his second goal of the game, which proved to be the winner.

Serenity Captain Justin “Time” Rasmussen also had a pair of points, as he registered more shifts on the blue line since his days on the Fort Forum ice.

The new-look Fraser River squad have decided to play a high intensity style in their playoff push, much to the chagrin of one of the four sexagenarians in attendance.

A much younger group of players provided the offense for the Chevy Crew, as Dave “Kim” Carnes initiated the scoring before Ian “Heartbreaker” Hannah and Levon “Young Gun” Johnson took over by both scoring a pair of sensational markers.

READ MORE: Week 18 highlights

sports@quesnelobserver.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter