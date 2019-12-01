Quesnel Forestry Hockey League: Serenity thumps Bear for third win in a row

Quesnel Forestry Hockey League teams battle in Lumber Cup play this March. Currently, Bear is leading the league in 2019-20 play. (Observer file photo)

If you broke the first 11 games of the season into thirds, Serenity was the best, the worst and now the best team in the FHL, with their 7-1 thrashing of Bear the latest example of their rollercoaster ride.

With the victory, the Builders and BCS are tied for second, only a point behind the league-leading Bear bunch.

Getting off the scheid for Serenity in a big way was Brian “The Dominator” Domeris, who welded together back-to-back goals and also added an assist. A very-little-known fact about “Dominator’s” tallies are that they’re the first-ever goals he has scored wearing anything but Black or Blue, as this is his first season not on BCS or Fraser River.

The usual suspects also got into the act for Serenity, as Levon “Young Gun” Johnson and Darby Madill “Pickle” combined for three tallies. Continuing a red-hot streak for the gang in green was Ty “One on” Mueller, who scored in his third straight game while still searching for his first ever FHL apple.

The lone tally for Bear was provided by Colin “Clutch” Keis, who is enjoying a renaissance season with his 20 points in 11 games, only three behind his total output for last year and good enough for second overall behind only Madill “Pickle”‘s 27.

The contest in the Barn on Barlow lived up to the hype, as their previous three games were all tightly contested, with two of them going to extra shots.

Unfortunately for Fraser River, their second consecutive 6-5 loss this week gives them a 0-2-2 record against the men and woman in black.

Fraser River actually came out in a torrent, as “Stand” Pat Beaudry scored on the first shift, which was quickly followed with markers from Kevin “Nightrider” Hesslegrave and Justin “Time” Rasmussen, while Curtis “The Flash” Fenton earned a pair of assists before BCS could smell the coffee.

With java finally having an impact, BCS clawed back to within one, as Cam “Shaft” Graham and “Gentleman” Josh Hunik scored lucky ones to get back in the game.

Fraser regained their two-goal lead shortly after Zamboni time, as “Nightrider” outworked the BCS defence before slipping one five-hole.

Needing a spark, BCS resorted to a crease-crashing mentality that led to “Shaft’s” second of the morning before he steamrolled the Fraser River ‘tender.

A couple of goals on the PP quickly followed, as Kyle “Pepe” Leblanc scored his first FHL marker before Jim “Soupy” Sales tallied his 55th and 56th of his FHL career to seemingly put the game out of reach.

The Chevy Crew had one more recall up their sleeve, as the “Flash” roofed one to pull within one, but that was the end of the scoring in the entertaining affair.

Steve “The paperback writer” Dodge is an FHL player, frequent Observer contributor and nickname creator extraordinaire.

