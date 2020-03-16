Quesnel Forestry Hockey League: Playoff seedings set

Steve Dodge

Unless things change dramatically the next couple of weeks, the FHL Lumber Cup will be the only meaningful hockey still being played on Planet Earth?

Proving that they are the odds-on favourite to collect the coveted laminated wood trophy was Blue Collar Silviculture (BCS), who staged an epic comeback to defeat Serenity 5-4. A trio of Kangaroos shone brightly in the feature match, as Cam “Shaft” Graham registered an impressive trick with his fluke goal turning out to be the winner.

Also having notable games for BCS was Kohl Bowen “Island,” who scored his first-ever FHL marker on a backdoor tap-in to go with a shiny apple. Also scoring for the Men and Women in Black was “The Great” Nate Strand, who outbattled a couple of his linemates for a vintage garbage goal.

The Roos who actually made it to Terrace last weekend were the reason Serenity had a 4-2 lead at halftime. Darby “Dangle” Madill managed to notch a couple more in his PMP 5030, as Adam “Chappy” Chapman scored on an unassisted end-to-end jock-snapper to go with an assist.

The contest between the two teams looking for a little Pixie Dust ended up being the highest-scoring game of the season, as Bear outlasted Fraser River 9-7.

The game featured the only operating rollercoaster this side of the Rockies, which resulted in both netminders being rushed to G.R. Baker after the contest thanks to second-degree burns to the back of their noggins.

Lighting the lamp for a trio of electrifying goals was Dan “The Thrill” Hills, who also drew a pair of assists for his first five-point morning of the season.

Scoring a pair apiece was Colin “Clutch” Keis, as “The Mighty” Quinn Miller snapped out of his six-game goalless streak with a couple of beauties. The author of this run and gun offence also had a big game, as Chis “Crown” Royle scored an empty-netter to go with a pair of assists, and Richard “Man with the Golden Gloves” Lindstrom matched his jersey number with his fifth of the season.

Providing his share of the Chevy Crew offence was their season MVP, Kevin “Nightrider” Hesselgrave, who manoeuvred his way to the hat trick to give him a Frank Mahovlich/Darryl Sittler-equalling 27th of the campaign. Scoring once and adding a couple of dimes in the losing cause was Jason “Junior” Johnson, as Rob “Sparky” Courturier and Curtis “The Flash” Fenton both rippled the mesh once while adding an assist.

