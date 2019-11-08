Quesnel Forestry Hockey League: Bear takes another bite out of FHL competition

Bear continued its epic roll with a 5-2 victory over Blue Collar in Quesnel Forestry Hockey League action last week, while Fraser River discharged a deluge of offence in a 7-3 win over Serenity.

The secret to Bear’s five-game winning streak? Copy what the team celebrating its 50th season is doing, and good things will happen.

Being the only FHL squad to be in a plus situation is also a good indicator, as their +9 is easily the best in the league. Contributing to the streak was a lumbering forward with a wicked shot, as “BIG” Bob Merta one-timed a couple of cannonading markers.

Pitching in with a goal and an assist apiece were fleet-footed centre icemen Ian “Heartbreaker” Hannah and Dan “The Thrill” Hills, while Quinn “Hughes” Miller scored his third of the year from his rear-guard position.

Although BCS is 1-2 versus Bear this year, having been outscored 12-4 in their last two contests has the Black Bunch looking for Teddy Bear Voodoo dolls in preparation for their Nov. 20 rematch.

Dave “Kim” Carnes and Shelby “Cobra” Ballantyne both scored their fifth tallies of the season in the losing cause, which sees BCS clinging to second place, only a point out of last.

The contest in Rink 2 saw Fraser River break out of a three-game losing skid with a 7-3 trouncing of a death-spiralling Serenity side.

Celebrating a morning to remember was FHL rookie Graeme Armstrong “Steering,” who sniped a pair and assisted on another to rocket up the scoring list.

Showing “Petey”-like passing skills were a pair better known for their top-shelf lasers, as Kevin “Nightrider” Hesslegrave and Curtis “The Flash” Fenton combined for one goal and six glorious assists.

Also popping a couple was Justin “Time” Rasmussen, whose tenure as Fraser River GM’s, GM, coach and captain survives another week.

Meanwhile, on the green-with-envy bench, Serenity is searching for the magic that had them in the FHL Penthouse less than a month ago.

Lately, their only bright lights have been the taillights of their vehicles leaving the parking lot after another demoralizing loss.

Steve ‘The paperback writer” Dodge is an FHL player, frequent Observer contributor and nickname creator extraordinaire.

READ MORE: Bear continues to roar

editor@quesnelobserver.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter