Quesnel Forestry Hockey League: Bear snags share of lead with win over Serenity

BCS goes up early and hangs on versus Fraser River

Steve Dodge

Observer Contributor

In Week 5 Forestry Hockey League action, Blue Collar Silviculture doubled up on Fraser River GM in a 6-3 drubbing, and Bear knotted the top of the standings by beating previous league leaders, Serenity.

In the feature game of the morning, BCS came out storming as they milked a 4-0 lead into a 6-3 doubling of the Silverado squad, going up by four in the first half.

Continuing to impress at left wing was Fouad “Picasso” Obied, who broke his brush but still scored on his third attempt to open the scoring.

Putting doubt in the GM plant was Shelby “Cobra” Ballentyne, who found herself out front with all the time in the world to pick low corner for her fourth of the season.

Continuing his breakout season was Dave “Kim” Carnes, who tapped in a pass from the point from Matt “Punisher” Powell, who lofted a perfect saucer that few could miss. “The Punisher” wasn’t done with his feathering, as he gifted a tap-in for Nathan “The Last “Strand that temporarily put the game out of reach.

But, as a true Captain does, Justin “Time” Rasmussen put the team on his back and single-handily mounted the comeback, scoring three unanswered beauties before Blue Collar woke up again and pocketed two more to confirm the victory and a welcome eviction notice from the cellar-dwelling strata.

Meanwhile in the rink that can’t be named, Bear managed to win its third in a row, 6-4 over Serenity.

The contest between this season’s front runners saw Chris “Crown” Royle finally accept the Captain’s gauntlet, as he scored a pair of Jack Marsh-like beauties thanks to more want and will than skill and finesse.

Another multi-point producer for Bear was Colin “Clutch” Keis, while Randy “Killer no Filler” Crofts, “The Mighty” Quinn Miller and “Smokin” Joe Mamic all scored to earn Bear their third win in a row.

Serenity was missing a couple of regulars but saw Levon “Young” Johnson score a pair, while a couple of plumbers named Brad “Good” Neighbour and “Terrific” Troy McMillian soldered one apiece.

Steve ‘The paperback writer” Dodge is an FHL player, frequent Observer contributor and nickname creator extraordinaire.

