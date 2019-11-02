Quesnel Forestry Hockey League: Bear continues to roar

After starting off the season with two straight losses, the Bear Boys continued their meteoric rise to the FHL Penthouse with a gutsy 4-3 victory over the Chevy Crew.

A classic and caffeine-induced combination of Bear raring to go, and another meandering Fraser River first half resulted in the Bruins leading in shots, possession and any other metric you can think of to be full value for a 3-zip lead at Zamboni time.

The intense Bear forecheck and crease crashing resulted in Chris “Crown” Royle burying a juicy rebound before Colin “Clutch” Keis caught fire, scoring a ripper before setting up Ian “Heartbreaker” Hannah for a one-time bottle breaker.

The tongue lashing at the half must have been understood, as Fraser River came out flying as they threw the puck around on a string with Jason “Junior” Johnson and Kurt “Alert” Pethick finding the twine before Graeme Armstrong “Steering” overcame his personal Bear Market for his first dividend of the quarter.

The Cinderella story wasn’t to be had for the boys in blue, as “Heartbreaker” lived up to his name, crushing the slipper with a long-range floater that found the net for a 4-3 Bear victory.

The other contest saw the terrific BCS defence bottle up the high-flying Serenity squad to earn a 3-2 victory to hop into second place in the standings.

Continuing his breakout season as a regular was Fouad “Dr Dread” Obeid who hammered a couple home before setting up Don “Silky” Sankey for the winner.

Serenity will have to start listening to something other than Zamfir in the morning, as they have now lost two straight to fall to .500 for the season.

They did however receive two unassisted beauties in the loss, as Brad “Good” Neighbour blasted in a long-range howitzer before Darby Madill “Pickle” went end-to-end for his league-leading ninth goal of the campaign.

Steve ‘The paperback writer” Dodge is an FHL player, frequent Observer contributor and nickname creator extraordinaire.

READ MORE: Bear snags share of lead with win over Serenity

sports@quesnelobserver.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter