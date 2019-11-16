Quesnel Forestry Hockey League: Bear annilates Serenity 12-4 for sixth win in a row

Just when we thought the Builders had crumbled to their lowest level, Bear shows no mercy in a 12-4 demolition.

Swinging the biggest wrecking ball was Colin “Clutch” Keis, who was in on his team’s first four markers and finished with a hat trick and a trio of assists.

Dan “The Thrill” Hills and Quinn “Hughes” Miller used their speed to frustrate the Serenity side, as they combined for four goals and five apples.

Easily playing his best game of the season was Richard “The man with the golden gloves” Lindstrom, who played rover to pick up his first of the campaign and followed that up with a quartet of helpers. Todd “The Body” Gryschuk, Randy “Killer” Crofts and “Oh” Henry Boal were also in the giving mood, as they combined for eight glorious assists.

As has been the case lately, Darby Madill “Pickle” was the lone standout for Serenity, as he scored a natural hat trick in the losing cause.

The see-saw affair between Blue Collar and Fraser River could very well be the match of the year, as BCS erased a late two-goal deficit, scoring to tie the game with three ticks left on the clock before potting the only shootout goal to claim victory.

BCS actually opened up the scoring, as Shelby “Cobra” Ballentyne picked the Chevy ‘tender’s pocket for an unassisted beauty, which was her first of a four-point morning.

That seemed to ignite the Fraser River engines, as they peeled off four straight goals to possess a two-goal cushion at Zamboni time.

An early goal from Matt “The Punisher” Powell pulled BCS to within one, but Curtis “The Flash” Fenton, who has grown as stubborn as the rented mules he used to beat on a regular basis, would have none of that, as he shoveled one in for his second of the game to re-establish Fraser River’s two-goal advantage.

The frantic finish saw BCS swarm their opponents’ crease, as Aaron “The Hammer” Hames stood tall before Nathan “The Last” Strand stuffed in a rebound with less than two minutes remaining.

A game-saving shot block by Derek “Bye Bye” Burdekin with the net empty set up the shot heard around the rink, as “Cobra” feathered a cross-ice pass to Cam “Shaft” Graham, who made no mistake to send the game to extra shots.

One was all that BCS needed, as “Shaft” sent his team home happy with a howitzer, while Zach “Attack” Leslie stymied all of the Chevy Crew’s advances to preserve the victory.

Steve “The paperback writer” Dodge is an FHL player, frequent Observer contributor and nickname creator extraordinaire.

