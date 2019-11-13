Quesnel figure skater competes at Sectionals in Kelowna

Mitchell Dunn is stepping his game up as he faces off against tough competition

Quesnel’s top male figure skater was in action last week (Nov. 7-8), competing at the 2019 Skate Canada BC/YK Sectional Championships in Kelowna.

Although the results might not have been what he wanted — Dunn finished seventh — the resilient young athlete is still confident in his skills and assured of better performances to come.

This is Dunn’s first year competing in Pre-Novice. He made the jump from Juvenile this season and is up against some talented skaters.

“They’re more experienced,” he says. “Most of them aren’t actually any older than me — a few of them are younger — but they just know how to jump better and spin better, so I just need to work up a bit.”

He says seeing the higher level of competition has given him an idea of the work he needs to put in to excel. The next big competition for the skater will be the BC Winter Games in Fort St. John. It takes place Feb. 20-23, so Dunn will have plenty of time to hone his new jumps and spins beforehand.

One of his new moves is a death drop, where he jumps up, switches legs and transitions into a sit spin.He also has a combination spin where he grabs his back leg and rockets around swiftly.

For jumps, Dunn hopes to work on his double axle and triple salchow.

By the time the Games come around, he is looking to move up the ranks.

“I probably won’t be competing against these same people who are in this level,” he says. “They might move up, and I’ll be higher in the pack.”

