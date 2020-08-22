Quesnel duo take top spot at Kamloops golf event

A duo of Quesnel women conquored Bighorn Golf and Country Club in Kamloops on Aug. 9.
Lori Durocher and Diane Rogers partnered to take home low net in the first annual 2-Ball Ladies event at the club.
Durocher (25 handicap) and Rogers (21 handicap) shot a net 66 to win the event.
A strong back nine was they key to victory, as Durocher birdied hole 14 and 16.
“Something really happened in a very positive way on the back 9,” she said.
“It seemed that when I made the turn, I became much calmer. My swings seemed much easier and I took more time reading the greens.”
Women from Quesnel, Kamloops and Williams Lake competed at the event.
