Quesnel duo take top spot at Kamloops golf event

Lori Durocher and Diane Rogers won the first Aannual 2-Ball Ladies event at Bighorn Golf Club

Lori Durocher and Diane Rogers shot a combined net 66 to win the event. (submitted)

A duo of Quesnel women conquored Bighorn Golf and Country Club in Kamloops on Aug. 9.

Lori Durocher and Diane Rogers partnered to take home low net in the first annual 2-Ball Ladies event at the club.

Durocher (25 handicap) and Rogers (21 handicap) shot a net 66 to win the event.

A strong back nine was they key to victory, as Durocher birdied hole 14 and 16.

“Something really happened in a very positive way on the back 9,” she said.

“It seemed that when I made the turn, I became much calmer. My swings seemed much easier and I took more time reading the greens.”

Women from Quesnel, Kamloops and Williams Lake competed at the event.

READ MORE: Golf in Quesnel going full swing

READ MORE: Local athletes drive for victory at Special Olympic golf tourney

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com

@GimliJetsMan

cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Quesnel Cariboo Observer