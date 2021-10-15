Quesnel curlers back in the hack for new season

The Ice Breakers Bonspiel is planned for Nov. 6/7

Quesnel Curling Centre manager Dave Plant drew rave reviews from Curl BC officials and curlers during the Curl BC Club Championships played in Quesnel earlier this October. (Cassidy Dankochik Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)

Granite is flying once again at the Quesnel Curling Centre.

League play kicked off on Tuesday, Oct. 12, with the first bonspiel of the season set for Nov. 6/7.

Curling club manager Dave Plant said players were excited to get on the ice with no restrictions. During the 2020/2021 season, curlers had to deal with changing rules. At times only one sweeper was allowed and masks were required on the ice.

“The numbers are very encouraging,” Plant said on this season’s membership.

“We’re probably not at 100 per cent pre-COVID, we’re probably running at around 80, 85 per cent.”

Plant added all curlers must be vaccinated to get on the ice.

“They’re all for it,” he said.

“It seems to make the membership feel a little safer that everyone coming in is fully vaccinated.”

The season at the Quesnel Curling Centre kicked off with the provincial club championships.

The first bonspiel of the year is the Ice Breaker. Instead of signing up as a team, curlers sign up as individuals, for a chance to meet new people.

“You get to play with different players,” Plant said. “That’s another thing that’s been well received over the years. We have a tenancy to play with the same people over and over… It’s a great way to start the season off.”

The Grey Cup Open Cash Spiel has been moved to match up with the actual 2021 Grey Cup, which is being played on Sunday, Dec. 12.

In 2022, the Wheel’n Spiel Women’s Bonspiel is set for Feb. 11 – 13, which will be held at the same time as the Valentine’s Open Bonspiel.

The final bonspiel of the season will be the St. Patrick’s Day Open Bonspiel from March 18 – 20.

Registration for leagues and bonspiels is available at the curling club’s website www.quesnelcurlingclub.com, or by calling 250-992-5813.

