Quesnel Crossfire lose heart breaker to Lumberjacks but win forfeited game versus Stylers

Lacrosse team held scoreless for two periods against Mackenzie squad

The Prince George Stylers have had difficulty fielding a complete squad recently. Ronan O’Doherty photos

It was an unusual week for the Quesnel Crossfire.

The Prince George Stylers forfeited its Thursday night (June 7) game as they were unable to field a full team.

In the interest of giving the crowd something to watch and keeping their skills sharp, all players from both teams put their sticks in the middle and split the team for an exhibition game.

During period intermissions Tyke and Novice players took the floor to show off their moves.

It will be marked as a 1-0 win for the Crossfire.

Saturday night (June 9) started off well for the Quesnel team, as they scored nine first-period goals in a game against the Mackenzie Lumberjacks held at the Rolling Mix Concrete Arena in Prince George.

Mitch Maclean notched a hatrick, Hunter McSeveney, Brody Lawlor and Levi Robertson assisted on three goals a piece and the Crossfire, who held a comfortable 9-2 lead, looked like they were about to run away with the game.

Unfortunately, they were held scoreless the rest of the way, losing by a final score of 10-9 in an absolute heart breaker.

“I’m not quite sure what happened,” says Lisa Scott, president of the Quesnel Lacrosse Association.

“We were missing a couple players but it still isn’t normal.

“Those people you expect a couple points off just couldn’t score.”

Dusty Cathcart, who leads the team in scoring this season with 18 goals to his credit, was held off the stat sheet.

Chase Ballendine, who can often be counted upon for a spark any time he’s on the floor, wasn’t able to get anything going either.

Both players will have the opportunity to start putting up numbers again against the Stylers on Monday night (June 11) as well as Thursday when they welcome the Prince George Devils to town.