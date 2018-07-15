Quesnel Cross Country motorbike race a huge success

A racer scrambles over some logs at the Outback Bushwack course at Hangman Springs Recreation Area. Karen Powell Photo

The Outback Bushwack Cross Country Race had all the makings of an instant classic.

Nintey nine racers from all over the west came to test their bikes, their wills, their skills and their endurance on a great course at Hangman Springs Recreation area this Sunday (July 8).

“The race was a huge success in spite of it raining all day on Saturday,” says Marjie Robertson, President of Quesnel Cross Country Motorcycle Association.

“The course was somewhat slippery [to start] but dried up enough for awesome traction, so everyone was happy.”

Riders as young as five and as old as 70 took part in the event. Different courses were set up for younger kids and adults who were not feeling up to braving the endurance section, which was strewn with tractor tires, jumps and formidable logs to maneuver over.

READ MORE: Quesnel MX racer no joke

Owen McKill from Vernon won first place in Expert Class.

He was followed by runner-up Steve Gerig from Fort Langley and Lucas Antoniak from Knutsford.

Riders from Quesnel did well in the Junior 15 Over class, with Jordy Davis placing second, Eric Redekop placing third and Liam Coombs coming in sixth.

Local riders dominated the Under 200 Sportsman division, with Blake Neville, Landon Schwartz and Casey Fralick finishing in the top three.

Sportswoman saw Katie Wilcox and Julia Sunday, who are both from Quesnel, finishing back-to-back.

In the Peewee over 50cc class, Jaina Fralick from Quesnel finished third, while in the 50cc class, her sister Emma finished second.

The event is put on with the help of a large team of volunteers who acts as checkpoint people, race starters and first aid professionals.

sports@quesnelobserver.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter