Quesnel club’s fundraiser a ‘swimming’ success

The Quesnel Waveriders Swim Club held its first-ever Swim-A-Thon March 11-13, and its athletes raised $4,660 for their club. (Sasha Sefter - Quesnel Cariboo Observer File Photo)

The Quesnel Waveriders Swim Club hosted its first-ever Swim-A-Thon fundraising event from March 11-13.

The event puts athletes’ endurance and grit to the test, challenging them to swim five kilometres (200 lengths of the pool) in less than two hours.

During the event, 20 Waveriders athletes took part in the challenge and together swam a combined 90,500 metres — 3260 lengths and 90.5 kilometres — and raised $4,660 for their club.

The funds raised will go towards helping the athletes with costs involved in travelling to swim meets, as well as equipment.

Waveriders athletes recently competed at the Winter Provincial Championships in Victoria March 5-8, as well as the Cariboo Dental Smoke On The Water Invitational Meet in Williams Lake Feb. 29-March 1.

Two members of the Waveriders tested their mettle against the best in the province and performed well.

Chloe Hopton placed 35th in the 50 metre Freestyle event with a time of 29.78, while Gavin Currie finished 47th with a time of 30.22 in the 50 metre Freestyle.

The Smoke On The Water meet saw 14 Quesnel swimmers dive into the competition and make a splash with some outstanding results.

Kaelin Govender placed fifth in the 50 metre Freestyle, second in the 200 metre Freestyle, first in the 50 metre Breaststroke, fourth in the 100 metre Breaststroke, second in the 50 metre Butterfly, fifth in the 100 metre Medley and fifth in the 200 metre Medley.

Memphis Swaan placed third in the 50 metre Freestyle, fourth in the 200 metre Freestyle, second in the 50 metre Backstroke, second in the 100 metre Backstroke, first in the 50 metre Breaststroke and second in the 50 metre Butterfly.

Norah Cameron placed sixth in the 50 metre Freestyle, eighth in the 100 metre Freestyle, fourth in the 200 metre Freestyle, fifth in the 50 metre Breaststroke, fifth in the 50 metre Butterfly and 10th in the 200 metre Medley.

Ava Clayton placed 16th in the 50 metre Freestyle, 11th in the 100 metre Freestyle, fifth in the 50 metre Backstroke, fourth in the 50 metre Breaststroke, ninth in the 100 metre Breaststroke and fifth in the 200 metre Breaststroke.

Revanya Govender placed ninth in the 50 metre Freestyle, sixth in the 100 metre Freestyle, fourth in the 200 metre Freestyle, fourth in the 50 metre Breaststroke, sixth in the 50 metre Butterfly, fifth in the 100 metre Medley and fifth in the 200 metre Medley.

Chloe Hopton placed first in the 100 metre Freestyle, first in the 200 metre Freestyle, first in the 50 metre Breaststroke, third in the 100 metre Breaststroke, second in the 50 metre Butterfly, second in the 100 metre Medley and fifth in the 200 metre Medley.

Elise Jonasson placed fifth in the 50 metre Freestyle, fourth in the 200 metre Freestyle, second in the 50 metre Backstroke, first in the 50 metre Breaststroke, second in the 50 metre Butterfly and sixth in the 200 metre Medley.

Pia Lagah placed 12th in the 50 metre Freestyle, 10th in the 100 metre Freestyle, 11th in the 200 metre Freestyle, seventh in the 50 metre Backstroke, sixth in the 200 metre Breaststroke, and 10th in the 50 metre Butterfly.

Sanaya Lagah placed fifth in the 50 metre Freestyle, fourth in the 100 metre Freestyle, sixth in the 50 metre Backstroke, and fourth in the 100 metre Backstroke.

Ella-Marie Nygaard-Cook placed 12th in the 50 metre Freestyle, eighth in the 50 metre Backstroke and fifth in the 100 metre Backstroke.

Hollyn Rowsell placed fourth in the 50 metre Freestyle, third in the 100 metre Freestyle, third in the 200 metre Freestyle, first in the 100 metre Backstroke, second in the 200 metre Backstroke, second in the 100 metre Medley and first in the 200 metre Medley.

Geneve Samra placed seventh in the 50 metre Freestyle and fifth in the 50 metre Backstroke.

Jasreet Samra placed 11th in the 50 metre Freestyle, 10th in the 100 metre Freestyle, seventh in the 200 metre Freestyle, 12th in the 50 metre Backstroke, 10th in the 100 metre Backstroke and fifth in the 50 metre Butterfly.

Lexi Schweitzer placed sixth in the 50 metre Freestyle, fifth in the 100 metre Freestyle, fifth in the 200 metre freestyle, fourth in the 50 metre Backstroke, fifth in the 200 metre Backstroke and third in the 50 metre Breaststroke.

