Quesnel Cariboo Observer publisher nets hole in one at local course

Some people golf their whole life and never get a hole in one.

But for Quesnel Cariboo Observer publisher Tracey Roberts, a year of golfing was all it took.

“It’s funny. I hit it and it just disappeared,” Roberts said of when she sunk a hole in one off the first tee on Thursday evening, July 23 at Ladies Night at Richbar Golf and Gardens. “Sure enough, we walked up and there it was in the hole. It was beautiful.”

Roberts said she only took up golfing last year, after her winter curling friends thought they should do something together in the summer too.

“We go every Thursday and have lots of fun.”

Roberts did sign the hole in one book but didn’t get much time to brag as they were called off the course on the fourth hole due to stormy weather.

