Quesnel boxer loses unanimous decision in second pro fight

Shawn Archer was bloodied and knocked down in his fight against Daniel Roach. (Video Screenshot)

“Ugly” Shawn Archer may not have come away with a win inside the boxing ring, but he came away with another battle scar in his loss to Toronto’s Daniel Roach. Both fighters ended the night with cuts on their faces, but only Roach had his hand lifted by the referee.

Archer, who was listed as seven inches shorter and three pounds lighter, was at times able to penetrate Roach’s jabs, but couldn’t find the mark enough to get the win. He lost the fight by unanimous decision.

Consecutive body shots from Roach in the third round forced Archer to his knees, and winded him for the rest of the round. While Archer was able to answer the referee’s 10-count, it would be the most decisive moment of the bout.

“I’ve been working on my left hook to the body non-stop, even in training,” Roach said in a post-fight interview. “I love the left hook to the body, I really wanted to make an impression with it, and I was happy it put (Archer) down.”

Archer came out firing in the fourth and final round, hoping to drive through Roach’s length advantage. While it would be the best round of the night for Archer, he would still drop to 1-1 as a pro.

Roach and Archer were the first bout of a six-fight pay-per-view only card in Vancouver, Alex Torres defeating Jose Luis Zarate Lara, unifying the Canadian Professional Boxing Council eastern and western council.

Fighters were quarantined, and Empire Promotions, who ran the event sanctioned by the B.C. Athletic Commission, cleaned the ring between every bout.

