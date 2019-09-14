Quesnel boxer holds her own against best in U.S.

Britynn Carter is better than ever after two months of training on Vancouver Island

‘Hurricane’ Carter gets in some work on the speed bag at 2 Rivers Boxing Club. Ronan O’Doherty photo

Local boxer Britynn ‘Hurricane’ Carter gained some invaluable experience this summer when she fought the top U.S. fighter in her weight class.

She matched up against North Dakota’s Grace Kennedy at the Northwest Invitational in Pendleton, Oregon on Aug. 10.

While she was unable to come away with the win, Carter is confident the result would be different if they face off once more.

“She was really good and I wasn’t confident in what I was doing, but if I fought her now, I’m sure I’d win.”

Carter says her opponent came on very aggressive in the first round and had her backing up for the first time in her career.

“I was a little nervous building up to [the fight] and I couldn’t shake off the nerves in the first round.”

Her coach, Ellen Connor of Sooke Boxing Club told her to look out for head shots and throw more straights. Her opponent was coming straight at her, so Carter was told to throw more and move her head.

“I didn’t throw nearly enough and was backing up, which I’m not really proud of.”

The skilled fighter is used to having the movement and footwork edge on her opponent, so the feeling was an odd one.

As is the case with many athletes in high-pressure situations, she forgot some of the combinations she had been working on and reverted to the basics.

While she held her own in the match, it was not enough to get the victory.

Carter remains upbeat about the result.

“It was a great fight, and I’m really happy that I got to face her and gain experience.”

The summer was an eventful one for the 14-year-old, who spent two months training on Vancouver Island.

She spent July and August moving between Sooke Boxing Club, LeStage Boxing in Parksville and working with a new coach, Fernando Rivas out of the Juan de Fuca Rec Centre.

Carter also participated in the West Coast Wonder Women boxing camp for five days where she was able to make connections with some of the best female fighters across North America.

“It was great,” Carter says of the exclusive camp.

“It was really good sparring, and I met a lot of girls and got to bond with them all.”

Now that she is back in Quesnel, Carter has signed up for cross country running to improve her stamina, and she hopes to supplement her training at 2 Rivers Boxing with some work at Jag Seehra Boxing.

The young fighter will put all her training to the test on Oct. 26 in North Battleford, Sask., where she will face a West Coast Wonder Woman camp attendee, Alex Lloydminster.

While the two got along splendidly at the camp, Carter has mean intentions when they meet in the ring.

“I’m going for the TKO,” she says.

“That’s my dream. No decisions. Never leave it to the judges. I’m going to get way more aggressive this time.”

